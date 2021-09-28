4 Millennial Lifestyle Trends That Are Shaping the Luxury Market

Here are a few lifestyle trends that have come to define the real estate preferences of millennials, the driving force in the luxury market today.

Health and Wellness

From home gyms and meditation studios to saunas and massage rooms, millennials pay equal attention to the mind and body when it comes to personal wellbeing.

Outdoor Living

Any homeowner can appreciate a luxurious outdoor living space, but for young and affluent buyers, this is frequently the No. 1 priority.

Convenience

Millennials seem to gravitate toward homes that are optimized for efficiency and provide easy access to nearby amenities.

Socially and Environmentally Conscious

Millennials seek to minimize their impact on the planet and, as a result, prefer homes that are designed to lower energy and water consumption.