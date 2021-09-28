FHFA: Home Prices Up in July

Across the U.S., home prices increased in July by 1.4% compared to June. The latest Federal Housing Finance Agency Housing Price Index (FHFA HPI®) also reports that house prices have risen 19.2% YoY.

Census divisions breakdown:



West North Central: +0.8%

South Atlantic: +1.9%

West North Central: +15.6%

Mountain: +25.6%

“Record appreciation rates for the U.S. continued in July,” said Dr. Lynn Fisher, FHFA’s deputy director of the Division of Research and Statistics in a statement. “Although the monthly pace of increase slowed in most Census Divisions in July, four areas experienced year over year growth rates in excess of 20 percent and all saw annual gains in excess of 15%.”