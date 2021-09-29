X
Rev Up Your Marketing ROI With NAR + Photofy!

0 comments

Rev Up Your Marketing ROI With NAR + Photofy!
NAR PULSE—See your team’s social status soar with customizable, ready-to-share content you and your agents can post across your social media platforms. Download the app today to maximize your marketing mix and member value with NAR + Photofy!

L.E.A.D. Vision Course, Now Available at Annual!  
REALTORS® tap into the experience of National Association of REALTORS® leaders by attending the REALTOR® L.E.A.D. Vision Course on Nov. 10, during the REALTORS® Conference & Expo. This course will feature one-on-one mentoring from dynamic, influential association leaders, the opportunity to identify your personal leadership style and create your unique vision for leadership. Enroll today!

Recent RPR Study Reveals Significant Jump in Listing Visibility
Recent RPR (Realtors Property Resource®) study reveals significant jump in the number of associations/MLSs that display on-market listings with REALTORS® on a national scale.

