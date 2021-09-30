CENTURY 21 Cityside and CENTURY 21 Cahill Associates Merge

CENTURY 21 Cityside in Boston’s Back Bay has announced a merger with CENTURY 21 Cahill Associates, formerly of Dorchester, Massachusetts. Both family-owned franchises, with a combined 80 years of real estate experience, saw an opportunity to merge two respected offices into one Back Bay location.

David Cahill, owner of the former CENTURY 21 Cahill Associates shared “I’m excited to again be part of a family business after spending the majority of my career in one. What CENTURY 21 Cityside has done with their business is what any other brokerage should be proud to accomplish and I look forward to continue to grow my business here.”

David Cahill has 18 years of sales experience and has been the top-producing real estate agent at CENTURY 21 Cahill Associates for over a decade. He has won multiple awards, including the Quality Service Award and CENTURY 21’s Centurion Award.

Collin Bray, an owner of CENTURY 21 CItyside mentioned “David embodies what a leader is, and he is well-respected by other REALTORS®. His many years of experience with family businesses makes our new strategic partnership that much stronger.”

Jordan Bray, sales manager with CENTURY 21 Cityside added “David is a perfect fit. He works hard for his clients, puts his integrity first, and is a joy to work with!”

Jordan continued “With a powerful training system and many new tools in 2021, our value proposition has never been stronger. We provide an environment with personalized attention and the highest level of agent support available.”

