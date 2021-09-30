Services Every Brokerage With Fewer Than 150 Agents Should Have

Residential real estate brokerages with fewer than 150 agents should still be able to provide the services and support to their agents comparable to what is typically offered by larger entities. While no one plans for these types of inequalities to happen, sometimes smaller businesses and their resources are overlooked. We don’t look at these inequalities nearly enough. When things become normalized and no change or action is taken place, we tend to keep going about our days and lives. So, what do smaller brokerages need to succeed?

For continuous success, various educational and professional development programs are key to a long-term, quality business. Consulting services and other programs tailored to your agents needs will help equip them with the right tools, knowledge and resources to prosper above the rest.

The everyday needs of smaller entities should not only be met but exceeded. Here’s why each specific service is so important to your brokerage.

Content Square 1.

Consulting Services

For smaller businesses, recruiting and employee retention rates can suffer, or overall be more difficult. It’s important to have strategies in place that will take the stress out of your hiring and onboarding process. Designing, creating and implementing a solid onboarding process can be the difference between your agent staying with the brokerage, or leaving. Keeping a quality employee for a long period of time can be challenging, but there are always resources to help, despite your best efforts.

Tailored Education Plans Customized to Your Agents’ Needs

You want your agents to be inspired. You want them to keep learning and building their knowledge database. It’s always a good idea to have a plan in place that is customized to everyone on your team. This way each one of your agents is guaranteed to be on a proven path to success. Different skill levels, strengths and weaknesses should be treated accordingly and respectfully.

The Right Tools and Resources to Get You Started

The right resources are just as important as the right education and consulting. Having the tools to get you started is the true turning point to success. Having a one-stop shop where you can refer to is crucial to quality and efficiency. Implementing a resource center for education, tools, vendor recommendations and benefits will have you standing out amongst other brokerages in no time.

Content Square 2.

Are you looking to learn how you too can implement these services into your business plan? The Residential Real Estate Council and the National Association of Realtors® have partnered up to offer Broker Solutions amongst the REALTOR Benefits® Program to ensure residential real estate brokerages with fewer than 150 agents are able to provide service and support to agents comparable to what is typically offered by larger entities. Sign up at www.crs.com/broker-solutions