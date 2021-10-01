Century 21 Expands With Realty Group Addition

Local real estate entrepreneurs Maira Fernandez, broker/co-owner and Ramon Torres, vice president, recently announced that they have left another real estate franchise and will now do business as CENTURY 21 Realty Group. Fernandez and Torres, and their 51 sales professionals, serve homebuyers, home sellers and property investors in Guttenberg, throughout Hudson county and the tri-state area.

“Maira’s and Ramon’s focus on personalized client relationships and always elevating on behalf of their company’s agents and their clients ladders up perfectly with our company’s mission to deliver extraordinary experiences,” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate, in a statement. “They are a welcome addition to our family of relentless sales professionals, and we look forward to working with their team at CENTURY 21 Realty Group.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be affiliated with a global powerhouse that, for almost 50 years, consistently reinvents itself to keep its hard-earned reputation and relevance as a real estate industry leader and company that cares for its clients and customers,” said Fernandez in a statement. “With a steady upward trend, we expect more inventory to come onto the market this year and next, and our relentless sales professionals will now have access to productivity tools and technology tools to better serve our clients and customers.”

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.