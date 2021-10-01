Creating the Ultimate Home Entertaining Mecca

While the country has opened back up, the pandemic has changed the idea of home for many people. Homes have returned to being a retreat to recharge, relax and entertain in, instead of the drop-zone they became during the hectic days of the pre-pandemic over-scheduling. Over three in four (76%) homeowners in the United States have carried out at least one home improvement project since the start of the COVID pandemic.

As the holiday season approaches, there’s no better time to embrace entertaining at home. Turn your home into an entertaining hub by having the processes in place and accouterments on hand to make hosting small gatherings or larger soirees a breeze.

Embrace a Clutter-Free Lifestyle

One of the most stressful parts of hosting is doing a clean sweep of all the surface clutter. Welcome your guests into a calm, inviting space by removing piles of paper and miscellaneous items before their arrival. Aim to live a clutter-free lifestyle by dedicating 20 minutes every evening to clearing off surfaces.

Plan in Advance

Planning as much as possible helps to eliminate any entertaining stress. Whether you’re cooking for your guests, catering the menu or having an entire team of servers, planning the menu, wine pairings, signature cocktails and bar garnishes allows plenty of time for shopping and preparation. Additionally, remember to replenish the hand towels and hand soap in the powder room.

Set the Scene

When hosting, the ambiance is just as important as the menu. Plan out your guest’s experience in your home, factoring in the five senses. First, ensure your walkway up to your front door is well-lit, and take into consideration that your entryway is the first impression your guests will have upon entering. The entryway should make a statement from a visual perspective and have a spot for guests to sit down or set down any items they carried in. Next, select a scent to set the mood, whether it’s candles or a diffuser. Remember that the lighting plays an essential role in the overall ambiance. So, be sure to dim the overhead lights and turn on your accent lighting. Finally, help your guests feel at home by offering them a pair of new slippers they can wear throughout the night and take home with them.

Set the Vibe

As the host, you control the overall vibe of the gathering. Whether it’s a large party or a relaxing wine night with a small group of friends, set a positive, welcoming atmosphere so everyone feels relaxed. This may mean you need to factor in an additional 30 minutes of prep time before your guest’s arrival, so you can relax before they arrive. Keep any concerns about the food or timing to yourself, so your guests can focus on enjoying themselves.

Create Comfort

Once the formalities of the evening are behind you, help your guests feel at home. Make sure there are enough comfortable spots for guests to sit, talk and kick off their shoes. If you have any guests who need to spend the night, make sure the guest room has fresh bedding, a carafe of water and any bath items they may need.