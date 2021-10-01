Is Your Digital Marketing Strategy Still Relevant?

Systems provide consistency and prevent essential details from falling through the cracks. But when it comes to marketing your services, systems can age and potentially become less effective.

That’s because marketing, like decorating and fashion trends, can become stale. As a result, tactics that used to work like a charm may fall flat with today’s consumers.

So it’s essential to periodically reevaluate every aspect of your digital marketing strategy, especially given the impacts of the pandemic. Here are several examples.

1. Get comfortable with video. Consumers can’t seem to get enough video content, making it a powerful marketing tool. According to WordStream, social video content generates 1,200% more shares than text and image content combined!

If you aren’t using video already, this may be the most valuable addition to your marketing strategy. And if there’s any upside to a pandemic, hopefully you’ve grown more comfortable being in front of a video camera.

2. Optimize online communities. It’s no surprise that online groups provide valuable opportunities to connect with your local community and other real estate professionals for networking and marketing purposes. However, the pandemic has amplified the significance of online communities across the globe.

For example, a 2020 report sponsored by Facebook and The Governance Lab at New York University found that in 11 out of 15 countries (including the U.S.), respondents said their most important groups operated online instead of in person.

3. Revisit QR codes. Before the pandemic, QR codes had almost faded into obscurity. Now, people readily use their cellphone cameras to visit a landing page with valuable content, so consider bringing QR codes back into your marketing plan to connect with today’s homebuyers.

4. Leverage helpful resources. Real estate professionals wear many hats, so it’s essential to utilize resources that can simplify your marketing efforts. ABR® designees, in particular, have access to numerous customizable member benefits to supplement their digital marketing strategy.

Specifically, REBAC provides several social media marketing tools, including attention-grabbing consumer videos, infographics and Photofy templates so members can tell consumers about their ABR® designation and the value they deliver.

Additionally, over 9,000 of our members participate in our ABR® Referrals & Networking Community on Facebook. It’s an exceptional forum for gaining business-building tips and exchanging referrals.

These are just a few examples of the many benefits we provide our members and the ways agents can refine their digital marketing efforts. If you haven’t earned your ABR® designation yet, I hope you’ll explore our efforts to support your success.