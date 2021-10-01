How to Earn Referrals This Autumn

Fall is here! As a successful real estate professional, you should be taking advantage of every opportunity to garner new leads. Each season brings about different holidays and events, and autumn is no different. With tons of community activities happening on and around Halloween, now is the time to plan out how you’re going to earn referrals this autumn.

From handing out goodies with your branding on them to throwing a virtual or COVID-safe Halloween party, here are some of the best ways to keep the referrals rolling in all season:

Attend a local event. No matter where you are in the country, there are likely fun fall events going on in your local market. Whether it be a typical fall fest, apple picking or a haunted attraction, you should be getting out there and showing your face in the community. Being involved in local events, no matter the season, is essential to garnering leads and bolstering a thriving real estate business.

Throw a Halloween party. A seasonal standard; a Halloween party is an excellent way to make new connections and strengthen existing ones. Whether you have a small gathering at your office, are able to have a COVID-safe outdoor event with more people or opt for a virtual party, there are different options for every comfort level this holiday season.

Hand out goodies. It could be a small gift, candy or even just a card, but be sure to hand out goodies this month. As opposed to in December, most of your clients won’t expect to receive a gift from their agent around this time of year, which will only make your gesture that much more special. If you send a gift or candy, be sure to include a short note, as well as your branding.

How you reach out to your clients is less important than the gesture of actually reaching out—that’s what’ll be remembered. Stay on top of follow-ups throughout the year with different and always be sure to remind them to refer you to their friends and family.

Agents, how else are you reaching out to potential clients this autumn?