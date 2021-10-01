Five Must-Have Luxury Kitchen Technology Features

A luxury kitchen is more than being visually jaw-dropping. A luxury kitchen is also equipped with cutting-edge technology that makes preparing meals and hosting simplified and more streamlined. Read on to find out the must-have luxury kitchen tech features and how you can integrate them into your kitchen.

Drawer Refrigerator

Refrigerator drawers are luxury cabinet features that bring additional refrigeration capabilities to a kitchen. They blend in with the rest of the cabinetry and appear as a cabinet door. Drawer refrigerators are an excellent location to store drinks and snacks for children. A drawer refrigerator for produce provides easy access to the fruits and vegetables you cut regularly, and a separate drawer refrigerator is a perfect place to store the ingredients you need for a particular meal you’re preparing.

Being strategic about their location will make prep work a breeze. For example, you can install a drawer refrigerator for produce directly under a prep sink, or a drawer for your children’s snacks as an end drawer, for easy access.

Warming Drawers

Similar to refrigerator drawers, warming drawers are a hallmark feature of a luxury kitchen. Warming drawers are also built directly into the cabinetry and appear as another cabinet drawer. They are excellent for keeping plates cold if your family’s dinner time staggers. They can also help you time out a large meal by keeping dishes warm as the other dishes continue to cook. A warming drawer can also warm dinner plates before serving a meal. Most warming drawers have removable racks that offer the ability to change configurations and a variety of temperature settings.

Beverage Station

A beverage station is both a daily convenience and a novelty conversation starter. Depending on your go-to drink preferences, a beverage station offers endless options. For example, an in-wall beverage station can serve as a coffee bar, a wine or beer tap, or a juice machine. For further ease, additional features you can add to a beverage station include a sink, an ice maker, refrigerator drawers for milk, creamer or mixers, as well as traditional drawers for any tools and dishes you use to prepare your beverages.

Touchless Faucet

Whether you’re preparing chicken, meat, eggs or making dough, the kitchen can be a magnet for germs and bacteria. To eliminate spreading food bacteria that could contaminate surfaces, a touchless faucet can solve this issue. The sensors in a touchless faucet let you turn on the water to wash your hands without ever touching the spout or handle.

Smart Appliances

Whether it’s a refrigerator, cooktop or oven, smart kitchen appliances have the technology that makes you feel like you have an assistant in the kitchen. For example, smart refrigerators offer technology such as touchscreens, see-through doors and cameras so you can assess the contents of your fridge when you’re at the grocery store. Likewise, you can control a smart oven from your smartphone, so you can preheat the oven from your phone during your commute home.