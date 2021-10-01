Five Ways to Recharge at Home This Autumn

The change of seasons is a perfect time to take a moment to pause, reflect and recharge. In addition to updating your decor and bringing out cooler weather clothing, giving yourself a seasonal refresh is a perfect way to greet a new season. Prepare for the season ahead by taking some for yourself by recharging from the comfort of home. Consider the below activities, so you can head into autumn with a clearer head and lighter heart.

At-Home Spa Day

Bring the spa to you by hiring a team who can come to your home and treat you to a full spa menu. Whether you indulge in a massage, facial, manicure, pedicure or all of the above, a spa day in the comfort of your own home is a guaranteed way to unplug so you feel rejuvenated to face the more hectic pace of fall and the upcoming holiday season. In addition, keeping a massage table in your home gym will make it easier and more compelling to make this at-home service a regular indulgence.

At-Home Chef

Take the night off from cooking by bringing a home chef into your house for the evening. You can benefit from a home-cooked, gourmet meal while relaxing in your most comfortable loungewear. You can enjoy the experience of a night out without having to worry about making a reservation or selecting the perfect outfit.

Sumptuous Fabrics

Drape yourself and furniture in an indulgent fabric, such as cashmere. Make sure your sitting areas have ample amounts of cashmere blankets to wrap yourself in while you unwind on the sofa. Invest in a cashmere robe or loungewear so you can spend an evening feeling like you’re enveloped in a hug while you settle in with a good book or show.

Unplug for the Weekend

Spend a technology-free weekend to recharge your mind. Whether you spend your time enjoying spa services, exercising, baking or gardening, aim to engage in activities that calm your mind, rather than mindlessly scrolling through your social media feeds or incessantly checking your email. When Monday arrives, you will be able to kick off the week with a refreshing level of motivation.

At-Home Yoga Session

Bring a yoga instructor to your home to reap the mind and body benefits of yoga without commuting to a yoga studio. Whether you breathe in the fresh air in your private backyard or breathe deeply inside your home gym, an at-home yoga session should leave you with a clear head, a limber body and feeling rejuvenated.

The daily grind can take a toll on your headspace and body, so taking the time to check in with yourself and press the reset button is not only important to how you will feel in the moment but is also essential for long-term health benefits.