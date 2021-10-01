The Right and Wrong Ways to Clean Your Carpets

Spills on your carpets are inevitable. It’s generally easy to remove them if you know how to do it correctly. If you clean your carpets the wrong way, however, you can make things worse. Here are some important do’s and don’ts.

Blot the Carpet Instead of Rubbing

People often think they need to scrub a carpet to remove a spill completely, but that can backfire. Scrubbing can drive whatever was spilled deeper into the carpet and embed it in the fibers, which can create a long-lasting stain.

Apply an appropriate cleaning product or solution to the carpet, then use a clean sponge, cloth or paper towel to gently blot it. Using minimal amounts of pressure will help you soak up the spill instead of driving it into the carpet fibers. Begin blotting on the outside and work toward the center so you don’t spread what was spilled to a larger area.

Content Square 1.

Use the Right Cleaning Product

If you don’t have a product that’s specifically designed to clean carpets, don’t despair. You may have something else in your house that will work just as well, if not better.

For many types of spills, shaving cream will do the trick. Let it sit on the carpet for a half hour, blot the area with a dry white cloth, spray the carpet with a solution of equal parts white vinegar and water, then wipe the carpet with a clean cloth.

If there’s grease on the carpet, clean it with a grease-cutting dishwashing liquid. Put a few drops of dish soap and a cup of warm water in a spray bottle, spray it on the greasy area, then blot the carpet with a paper towel or a white cloth.

Content Square 2.

If someone spills beer or wine on a carpet, try removing it with club soda. Pour some onto a clean cloth and gently blot the area.

If that doesn’t work, spray a vinegar-and-water solution onto the spill, let it soak in for 10 to 15 minutes, then use a dry sponge to soak up the cleaning solution and the spilled liquid. Rinse the area with warm water, cover it with white paper towels, place something heavy on top and leave the towels there until they’ve absorbed the moisture from the carpet.

If your pet has an accident, don’t use a chemical product, ammonia, vinegar or anything else with a strong odor to clean the carpet. Instead, use an organic carpet cleaner to remove odor completely. Clean the area with a white cloth or paper towels.

Content Square 3.

Give Your Carpets Regular Deep Cleanings

Even if you take care of spills as soon as you discover them, regular foot traffic can embed a good deal of dirt, dust and pet dander in carpet fibers. Steam cleaning can remove contaminants and make your carpets look and smell fresh and clean. How often you should deep clean your carpets will depend on the size of your family and whether you have young kids or pets.