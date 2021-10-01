Why You Should Switch Up Your Workouts

Many people avoid working out because they get bored with the same routines, don’t achieve the results they want or get injured. If you’ve encountered any of those problems, switching your workouts may be the solution.

Eliminate Boredom

Doing the same thing day in and day out is a recipe for boredom. If you dread working out because you’re tired of the same old routine, try something new. Use a different machine at the gym, try some new exercises or take a different class. Breaking out of an old pattern can give you a mental boost and make you look forward to exercising.

Bust Through a Plateau

If you do the same activities every time you work out, your body will get used to them and learn to do them more efficiently. Over time, those activities will start to feel easy and you will burn fewer calories when you do them. If you’ve been trying to lose weight and you’ve hit a plateau, that may be why. Changing your workouts will challenge your body, make it harder for your muscles to adjust and help you continue to burn calories effectively.

Work Different Muscles

If you do the same activity over and over and work the same muscles, you probably have one part of your body that’s strong and toned but feel that another part of your body is weaker. Incorporating new activities that work other muscle groups can change that.

Often, people get injured because they do the same activities and use the same muscles in every workout. That puts too much strain on those muscles and doesn’t give them time to recover, which can lead to injuries. Switching your routines can help you get a full-body workout and avoid putting too much stress on one particular part of your body.

Exercise Your Brain

Learning a new skill that requires concentration and coordination is good for your brain. It can help you combat boredom and stay mentally engaged, plus it may also help you ward off memory loss. Look for an activity that will require you to learn new movement patterns and will force you to concentrate while you work out.

Meet New People

If you go to the same exercise classes or jog the same route every day, you’ll encounter the same people. If you’d like to see some new faces, try switching up your workout routine. Take a different class, run a different route or try something completely new. Being around different people while engaging in an unfamiliar activity can keep you mentally stimulated and give you an opportunity to make new friends.