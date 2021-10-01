Why You Shouldn’t Ignore a Flickering Light

If a light flickers, you may be tempted to simply ignore it, but you shouldn’t. A flickering light may be a minor annoyance or it may be a sign of a much larger problem. Try to figure out the source of the issue and address it yourself. If it’s not something you can fix on your own, have an electrician inspect your home’s electrical system and make any necessary repairs.

Why a Light May Flicker and What to Do About It

A flickering light may have a simple source, such as a lightbulb that isn’t screwed in tightly. Your first step should be to check that the bulb is screwed in securely and to tighten it if necessary. If the bulb is already secure, try replacing it and see if that solves the problem. The bulb may be worn out, or you may be using the wrong type of bulb for that light fixture.

Check the plug, too. If it’s not plugged securely into the outlet, that may be why the light is flickering.

If tightening or replacing the lightbulb doesn’t take care of the issue and the light is plugged in correctly, there may be a problem with your electrical system. If two or more lights flicker in the same room or in the same general area, that can indicate that there is an issue with the circuit. An electrician can diagnose the problem and make repairs.

Lights may flicker when you’re using a major appliance. That can mean that the circuit breaker is overloaded and that your home’s electrical service needs to be upgraded to handle the demands you’re placing on it.

If lights flicker in different parts of the house and the issue doesn’t seem to be associated with running a major appliance, that can indicate that your house has a serious electrical problem. Hire an electrician to come out and perform an inspection.

Ignoring a Flickering Light Can Put Your Family and Others at Risk

A loose electrical connection, damaged wiring and an overloaded circuit breaker can be dangerous. An electrical issue that isn’t addressed can be a fire hazard. Ignoring the problem can put your family in danger. It can also put your neighbors at risk since a fire in your home could spread to theirs.

If you can’t figure out what’s causing a light to flicker, get in touch with a local electrician. Repairs may be costly, depending on the source of the issue, but having it taken care of can give you peace of mind and may prevent a tragedy.