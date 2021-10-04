Zillow Closes ShowingTime Acquisition

Zillow Group announced the closing of its acquisition of ShowingTime, an online scheduling platform for home showings.

Under the Zillow Group umbrella, Zillow Group will adhere to ShowingTime’s existing privacy policy, and it will continue to operate as an individual brand and open platform for its existing and new clients.

Zillow Group entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ShowingTime in February 2021 for $500 million. The transaction was successfully closed upon meeting customary closing conditions.

Source: Zillow