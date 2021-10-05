4 Money Saving Tips From Grandma

Working parents today have more demands on their time and more complex family schedules. But many of grandma’s money-saving tips are as relevant today as they were back in her day.

If you’re looking to pare the fat from your monthly spend, try doing some things the way grandma did.

Plan Ahead

Food budgeting is easier if you plan meals ahead of time and grocery shop from a list. Make a plan and try to stick with it—and that means eating in more than going out.

Pack Lunches

Eating out is expensive. Save more by packing a picnic lunch for a day trip with friends or family.

Pay With Cash

Go to the ATM and shop with cash. It’s a good way to keep from spending more than you had intended.

Start Saving

Pay yourself first out of your paycheck by stashing five or ten percent of it into a separate account.