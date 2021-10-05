A “European” Vacation in the U.S

If you’re not yet ready to travel abroad, consider a road trip to a cultural destination that may feel as though it is a world away, even though it’s not that far from your doorstep.

Holland, Michigan

Explore the Windmill Island Gardens, ride a Dutch carousel and stop in at the Wooden Shoe and Delftware Factory for traditional Dutch pottery and more.

Solvang, California

Visiting Solvang is like stepping into a storybook. Enjoy a picturesque stroll through this captivating little village, munch on Danish pastry and hop aboard for a quaint horse-drawn carriage ride.

Montpelier, Vermont

Montpelier blends quintessential New England with vibrant French culture. Enjoy quaint shops, French-inspired architecture and plenty of traditional French cuisine.

Tarpon Springs, Florida

Greek immigrants built this city’s signature sponge industry. The Greek restaurants lining the docks will make you feel like you’re in Athens or Santorini.