How to Cut Carbs This Summer

Keep your body in tip-top shape with these five clever ways to cut carbs without sacrificing flavor or fullness.

Try Peppers Instead of a Bun

Skip the bun and serve your burger between two roasted pepper halves. This is not only healthy and delicious, but also a colorful addition to your plate.

Skewer Your Leftovers 

Instead of making a sandwich, thread chunks of leftover chicken and veggies on skewers for a healthier meal.

Try Zoodles 

Spiralized veggies are a great alternative to carb-filled pastas. Try them with marinara sauce and turkey or vegetarian meatballs for an enjoyable alternative to a classic Italian favorite.

Mash Carrots 

Ditch the potatoes and mash up cooked carrots instead. They have far fewer carbs and their sweet taste may make them a family favorite.

Bake Some Apples 

Cut down on both carbs and sugar by baking a few red apples. Core them and stuff them with a little butter and a few chopped walnuts. Nobody will even miss the pie crust!

