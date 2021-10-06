7 Stunning Luxury Fireplace Materials

A fireplace is typically the focal point of a room and can set the tone for the overall effect of the room’s design. The materials available to design your fireplace can range from sleek to classic to rustic. This selection establishes the look of the fireplace, which then usually sets the style of the space. Consider the following fireplace options to create a stunning fireplace focal point in your home.

Marble Fireplace

For a classic, elegant fireplace, selecting a marble fireplace surround is a natural fit, no matter the style of the room. Marble’s solid composition and heat-resistant material is ideal for a fireplace. In addition, marble comes in endless patterns and colors, so your marble surround will always be a custom look. Marble can be installed in slabs, panels or tiles. The marble stonework can be taken up to the ceiling for a dramatic effect or surround the firebox for a more traditional look.

Fieldstone Fireplace

A fieldstone fireplace is perfect for a country retreat, as the fieldstones are rocks gathered from fields. This look is traditional yet rustic and fits for a home surrounded by nature, such as a wooded luxury vacation escape. Incorporating soft leathers and wool textiles can help soften the effect of the stone.

Bluestone Fireplace

An excellent fit for a coastal home, a bluestone fireplace can be breathtaking adjacent to expansive windows highlighting beautiful outdoor views. Bluestone is a blue-gray stone that may include limestone or sandstone.

Limestone Fireplace

Limestone adds texture and depth to a space. It’s an excellent choice to add warmth and dimension to a contemporary space or mid-century modern aesthetic. However, a limestone fireplace looks equally at home in a more transitional or traditional room.

Cast Stone Fireplace

Cast stone offers a limestone look and comes in a variety of finishes and colors. Cast stone is cement mixed with crushed natural stone. A cast stone fireplace gives a centuries-old look while being custom-made to your specifications.

Steel Fireplace

A contemporary look, a galvanized steel fireplace creates a sleek centerpiece in a space. Whether it is a solid steel fireplace surround or a glass and steel fireplace, any steel fireplace commands attention in a contemporary room.

Soapstone Fireplace

A soapstone fireplace is sleek, smooth and mimics a marble look. Soapstone is a charcoal color with unique veining, resulting in a custom look for every piece. Soapstone looks lovely in a space adorned with marble accents.

Selecting a material that you want as your focal point will help guide you to make the material selection decision that is best for you.