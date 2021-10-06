Luxury Portfolio InternationalÂ® Adds 6 Members

Luxury Portfolio InternationalÂ®Â (LPI), the luxury marketing division ofÂ Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ®, recently announced that it has added six new members to its acclaimed network of residential real estate firms.

The new brokerages span the globe, and include:

– Bonne Apart (Dubai)

– Cervera Real Estate (Miami)

– Charter One Realty (North Carolina)

– Colliers (Dublin)

– FGP | Swiss Alps (Switzerland)

– Vanguard Properties (San Francisco).

While these brokerages are based in the U.S., their services emphasize LPI’s global approach, with clients worldwide.

Bonne Apart and Colliers are now the first brokerages in the LPI network based inÂ DubaiÂ andÂ Ireland, respectively.

“Luxury Portfolio International takes pride in its global approach to premium, luxury real estate,” saidÂ Mickey Alam Khan, president of LPI, in a statement. “Adding these new partners allows us to further the reach of all our members, providing opportunities in regions and even countries in which we did not previously have a presence. We are pleased to engage with these new companies, sharing our expertise and affording them access to the plethora of resources we have to offer.”

For more information, please visit www.luxuryportfolio.com.