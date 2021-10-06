Smart Agents Adopt Disruptive Models to Elevate Seller Services

From iBuyers and Power Buyers to concierge and virtual staging, the real estate industry has seen several disruptors in the past decade. With them has come a fear that tech will replace the personal touch that agents provide. Research shows that despite disruptions, including instant offers that aim to cut real estate agents out of the transaction entirely, buyers and sellers are leaning on agents’ expertise more than ever.

Let’s discuss how introducing new solutions at each stage of the seller experience will cement your role as the expert guide for every transaction.

Determining a home sale plan.

According to real estate tech strategist Mike DelPrete, “The brokerages and agents that win will be those that educate and empower consumers to make the choice that’s right for them.” With several new options available, a lot of sellers are confused about where to start. This makes your initial meeting(s) with potential and new clients critical. Head into meetings armed with knowledge about each option available and provide unbiased advice to gain the edge you need to win listings and clients’ trust.

Prepping for market.

Concierge services enable sellers to make the necessary updates to get their homes sold faster and for more. By advising clients to make updates before they sell, you’re not only fulfilling your fiduciary responsibility, but you’re also making your job easier because homes that have been updated are easier to sell.

Boosting digital curb appeal.

Curb appeal is an important factor in selling a home. With the digital age, however, came the importance of digital curb appeal. Digital curb appeal is how appealing your listing looks online and within the listing preview in search results. Four tech solutions currently available to enhance the digital curb appeal of your listings are 3D walkthroughs, video tours, enhanced real estate photography and virtual staging.

Buying a new home.

In a hot seller’s market like the one we’ve seen for most of 2021, many sellers fear not being able to find the right home after they sell their current one. Power Buyers like Orchard and EasyKnock help mitigate these fears by providing cash offers, bridge financing and trade-in programs. Help your sellers understand how these programs might fit into their overall home-sale plan to ensure a seamless, positive experience.

Guiding clients through the sale of their home has always been a primary responsibility of the REALTOR®. Disruptive models from iBuyers, Power Buyers and concierge services simply provide more options. The agents who come out ahead will adopt these models to elevate their sellers’ experiences.