Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Introduces New Name in Mississippi Gulf Coast

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices recently announced that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ann Prewitt GulfCoast Realty will now be operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Panoramic Properties with the leadership of seasoned real estate veteran, Jacqueline Ready, continuing to service the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Hattiesburg and the surrounding cities.

Jacqueline Ready is a designated Military Relocation Professional as well as Certified Home Marketing Expert.

“Though the name Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Panoramic Properties is new to the real estate world, our broker and agents are not,” said Jacqueline Ready, president, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Panoramic Properties, in a statement. “Together as a team, we represent more than 70 years of real estate experience. Being part of a global brand provides an opportunity to be part of something larger than our immediate community, to reach clients worldwide.”

Content Square 1.

“We are delighted to have such an elite team part of our network,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, in a statement. “With remarkable leadership from Jacqueline and the support of our global leadership, they are connected to more than 50,000 real estate professionals around the globe, their legacy is just beginning.”

“Jacqueline Ready is the ideal person to lead this brokerage and team to success,” said Ann Prewitt, previous owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ann Prewitt GulfCoast Realty, in a statement. “With a team focused on building lifelong relationships with their clients, she will not only represent the Real Estate’s Forever Brand effortlessly but also develop sustainable careers for each member of the team.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhs.com.