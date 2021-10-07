Global Real Estate Summit Presented Economic Forecasts and Emerging Trends

Prominent New York, regional, national and international real estate thought leaders convened, both in person and virtually on Sept. 30 to discuss challenges facing the industry and to share strategies for seizing opportunities in the global marketplace as part of the Global Real Estate Summit 2021.

The event, now in its 15th year, was presented by eight regional REALTOR® associations: the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, Greater Bergen REALTORS®, North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS®, Staten Island Board of REALTORS®, Brooklyn Board of REALTORS® and MLS, Greenwich Association of REALTORS®, Liberty Board of REALTORS® and Long Island Board of REALTORS®.

Real estate leaders participated in presentations and panel discussions to address different facets of global real estate, including economic forecasts, emerging trends in design and architecture, international negotiations, urbanism and technology, 3D-printed homes and using cryptocurrency in real estate.

“We’re so pleased to join our colleagues and hear from industry leaders about the many opportunities for succeeding in the global marketplace,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® and president and chief strategic growth officer of OneKey® MLS, in a statement. “It is precisely this critical insight and collective innovation that is needed as we move forward in a changing landscape.”

While global real estate acquisition is more accessible than ever—thanks in large part to the mobile and digital age, and pandemic-imposed reliance on technology—Brown Harris Stevens Associate Broker Susan Merdinger Greenfield said it takes more than just sales and global reach to be successful. “My international relationships around the world have brought me my business and made me a success because I keep working my network. Relationships bring a buyer.”

Dr. Ivan Shumkov, architect and entrepreneur, echoed this sentiment and noted the increased importance of “community” building, given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. “Communities are what makes us resilient. As designers, we have to think how people actually live—not just by themselves, but how they live in the community. By designing certain spaces, we can incentivize this communal aspect that cities can have.”

Shumkov also talked about the importance of sustainable development. “Think about re-generation. We can create cities that give back to the planet, instead of taking from the planet. There’s a trend in many places to remove concrete beds of rivers and return them to their natural state, as you may have seen in LA or Seoul or Hong Kong or Beijing—where people are returning to what was there before. By using these technologies and these new ways of building, living, and using property, we can create a healthier environment for inhabitants.”

Additional speakers included: Gay Cororaton, senior economist and director of housing and commercial research, National Association of REALTORS®; Eugenia C. Foxworth, owner, Foxworth Realty and president, FIABCI-USA, the U.S. Chapter of the International Real Estate Federation; and Dean Foster, principal at Dean Foster Global Cultures.

