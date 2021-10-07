United Real Estate Named a Top 100 Technology Company

United® Real Estate announced it has recently been named a Top 100 technology company by banking group, D.A. Davidson. Its annual ”The Herd” highlights 100 of the top private technology companies in the United States. United Real Estate was one of only two real estate brokerages selected for inclusion; this year’s list reflects a diverse group of businesses across cloud, collaboration, fin-tech, human capital management, infrastructure, sales and marketing, security and vertical software.

According to D.A. Davidson, the Top 100 U.S. companies are from many industries and sectors and range from rising startups to late-stage funded giants who “stand out for their exciting innovation, growth and market positioning. Selection is based upon growth rate, market awareness, scale, capitalization and other proprietary analytics.”

This year’s class boasts a median and average post-money valuation of $2.8 billion and $4.8 billion, respectively.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by D.A. Davidson as a Top 100 technology company. Our technology-first strategy and the focused development of our proprietary technology platform has resulted in a highly scalable foundation for us to continue our explosive growth into the future. United’s proprietary Bullseye™ Cloud-Based Productivity Platform was designed around the unique needs of real estate agents. Our core focus is to have a tech-enabled business services model that provides the agent with a simple, unparalleled user experience from start to finish. We ensure the agent has powerful branding, SEO, mobile, leads, marketing, CRM and transaction support throughout the entire lifecycle,” said David Dickey, chief technology officer, in a statement.

