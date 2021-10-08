CRS Data Makes Inclusion Improvements to MLS Tax Suite

CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite recently made enhancements to expand reach and nurture inclusion. These upgrades include ADA functionality across its flagship platform, and offering Spanish reporting options so that users can better assist their Spanish-speaking clients.

“Our team embarked on an important journey with various experts and partners to help ensure that these upgrades are thorough and effective,” said Matt Casey, CRS Data’s CEO and president, in a statement. “These improvements are one part of our ongoing commitment to consistently enhancing and improving our platform so that all users can benefit from our expansive property tax data, maps and reports.”

ADA improvements will help the company service those with disabilities by meeting the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Standards for Accessible Design. These changes include deepening and adjusting color contrast, and enriching visual design to ensure optimization for viewers and readers.

On the bilingual front, the team selected to offer reports throughout the platform in Spanish to support an expanding Spanish-speaking clientele across the U.S. and Canada. CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite reports are extensive, including neighborhood data, facts and figures, and charts and graphs that show area statistics and deep area insights.

A video is available about the improvement process and the new functionality. Viewers can click on the “CC” tab at the bottom of the video player to select English or Spanish captions.



For more information, please visit www.crsdata.com/mls-tax-suite.