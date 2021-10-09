Very Superstitious: Home Traditions That Are Still Alive Today

Superstitions are often over the top. There’s probably nothing magical about a rabbit’s foot, and walking under a ladder or breaking a mirror won’t lead to doom. But then again, trying to bring a little luck to your house can’t hurt.

There are traditions that promise to bring good fortune to your new home. And even though these rituals are just old tales, following a few can give you a sense of peace and comfort. Here are a few:

Hang a horseshoe. There are a lot of theories as to why horseshoes bring good luck, with some sources claiming it dates back to ancient Egypt. There’s even debate as to how a horseshoe should be placed on a wall. Some say the shoe should point upward, U-shaped, so that the luck doesn’t drain from the shoe, while another theory says pointing it down allows the luck to pour down on people.

Buy a new broom. Legend says your old broom not only cleaned up dust and debris, but also collected your bad experiences, and you don’t want to bring those into your new home. This could be a trick by the broom industry, but if you follow it, at least you’ll have a nice, new broom.

Pick the right day. Did you know moving on a Friday or Saturday is said to be bad luck? It’s an old superstition that may derive from the fact that those are common moving days when it’s hard to find a mover. Moving on a rainy day is supposedly risky, while in Chinese culture, the No. 8 is believed to bring good fortune, so planning a move on the eighth might be a good idea. According to Indian culture, Thursday is the best day to relocate.

Bread and salt. These are traditionally given to new homeowners as a gift, with the bread representing all the wonderful food that will be enjoyed in the household while the salt ensures flavor, not just to meals but to life in general.

Ring the bells and shine a light. These are easy ones. First, after moving in, open all your home’s windows and ring a bell in each room to ward off old, negative energy. Then complete the cleansing by lighting a candle at night.

And now your new home is off to a lucky start!