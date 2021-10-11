Commercial: Apartment Demand Increasing Amid Robust Price Growth

X
RISMedia Premium Content
Exclusive Must-Read Stories for
Daily News Subscribers
Sign up for free to continue reading.
Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
Content from
{ "homeurl": "https://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 1, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "https://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 1, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "300px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 100 } }

Commercial: Apartment Demand Increasing Amid Robust Price Growth

By RISMedia Staff

0 comments

Commercial: Apartment Demand Increasing Amid Robust Price Growth
Share This Post Now!

Commercial renter demands shifted this past week, with an increased focus toward more affordable and suburban class B/C apartments.

The latest Commercial Weekly report from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) found that overall apartment demand in the commercial sector skyrocketed during the pandemic and reached a decade-high level in the third quarter of 2021.

Key findings:

– Vacancy rate down to a decade low of 4.5%

– Asking rent increased significantly to 10.5%

– 94% of 183 metro areas experienced double-digit price growth for median single-family existing-home sales

– Owning is unaffordable compared to renting in the Western half of the country

– Class A is still accounting for a larger portion of net new absorption, but they are still down to 48%, while Class B increased to 37% since the pandemic

– The New York-Newark-Jersey City metro has the most units under construction (59,013 units), followed by Washington D.C. (30,384), Dallas (26,928), Los Angeles (26,161), Phoenix (22,307), Seattle (21,044) and Houston (20,277)

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

192.168.100.54