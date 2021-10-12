Howard Hanna Revamps Hanna Health & Wealth

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services recently updated its agent benefits and business planning solutions program, Hanna Health & Wealth.

Hanna Health & Wealth is a relaunch of a former benefits program, previously known as Secure Advantage. While the former program has been available for nearly 30 years, the updated Hanna Health & Wealth program offers agents more opportunities, including access to programs that many agents were not previously eligible for or did not utilize when they joined the company.

On Oct. 15, an open enrollment period will begin for all Howard Hanna agents in their legacy markets to enroll in a multitude of services, including guaranteed issued life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurances. In the weeks to follow, agents will also be able to enroll in the Hanna healthcare and automatic contribution programs. The health platform offers several products and services, including the benefit of telehealth, which allows instant access to healthcare professionals for agents on the move.

“The Hanna Health & Wealth programs were designed to provide our agents and their families with options to safeguard their personal and financial well-being,” said Leah Gibbons, senior vice president and general manager of Brokerage for Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, in a statement. “The peace of mind our agents experience as a result of having these programs at their disposal is a game-changer that allows them to focus on their business without additional stresses and distractions.”

The business planning management portion of the program was developed to provide enhanced assistance and security for agents looking for methods of tax withholding and planning for future retirement. This program comes with built-in advisors that can develop strategies with agents on the financial wellness and planning portion of their business.

“We developed this program to support the whole agent—today, tomorrow and into the future,” said Annie Hanna Engel, president and chief operating officer for Howard Hanna Insurance Services and chief legal officer for Hanna Holdings, Inc, in a statement. “We are proud to launch this program which will streamline and manage the overall health and wellness of what we believe to be our biggest asset—our agents.”

As Howard Hanna continues to grow and enter new markets, both organically and through strategic partnerships, the company plans to introduce this program to new partners along the way.

The open enrollment period that begins on Oct.15 is slated for current agents in Howard Hanna’s legacy markets; however, new agents that join the company now and into the future will be able to plug into these products immediately when they join.

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.