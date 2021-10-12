Leadership Strategies for Managing Teams

Having a team requires great leadership from you by providing coaching, training, support, legal, recognition, solutions and technology all on top of day-to-day operations that you do. Creating structure and direction is so vitally important to your team.

Manage yourself and your time and you can lead people. Here are five leadership strategies that will help dramatically increase business and your team members’ results:



1. Set expectations individually and as a group. Leaders often think everyone is on the same page and that everyone knows the goals. Team members really don’t; they need to hear the goals repeatedly. Meet with your sales associates individually and set the expectations for their listing and sales achievements in the upcoming months, but also what you sold so far this month or year. Communicate this same information to the entire group as well. When people know what they are expected to do and buy into it, they will walk through a wall for you.

2. Share monthly team goals for listings and sales. Having set goals for the month for listings and sales will help your team members know what you are trying to achieve each week and month. Knowing your numbers and letting your team know the weekly number of listings and sales that have been secured will make this goal top of mind, every day and every week.

3. Hold a weekly sales meeting. Thriving teams meet and share their successes every week. Keeping the momentum going with a weekly sales meeting is easy to do and will create a winning team that sells homes right from the sales meeting. The meeting allows you to recognize sales achievements, hold everyone accountable, provide quick, yet effective training and coaching on new company marketing or tech tools. as well as share the goals for the next month. This type of sales meeting will drive more activity and result in more listings and sales

4. Track and measure effort and results. When you track and measure almost anything, it improves. You can track and measure the efforts and results of your sales associates by having them report their calls, appointments, listings and sales every day and week.

5. Schedule one-on-one meetings every week with team members as an accountability session. This meeting can be where you make the most impact—where you can help coach the person into creating their own success. Help them with their challenge areas and provide positive reinforcement and confidence. Identify areas that need training and highlight the positives that are creating success and appointments.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With over 20 years of experience in real estate as an agent, broker, and executive, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynote speaking services nationwide. She is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and is the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Sherri has also been named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader. Visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.