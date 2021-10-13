As More Borrowers Reach Forbearance Expiration, Rates Go Down in October

The total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 27 basis points from 2.89% of servicers’ portfolio volume last week to 2.62% as of Oct. 3, 2021.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey, 1.3 million homeowners are currently in forbearance plans.

The findings:



– Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans in forbearance decreased 17 basis points to 1.21%

– Ginnie Mae loans in forbearance decreased 41 basis points to 2.94%

– Portfolio loans and private-label securities (PLS) declined 35 basis points to 6.42%

– Loans in forbearance for independent mortgage bank (IMB) servicers decreased 37 basis points to 2.82%

– Loans in forbearance for depository servicers decreased 24 basis points to 2.69%

Content Square 1.

The takeaway:



“Many borrowers reached the expiration of their forbearance term as we entered October. The pace of exits climbed to the fastest pace in over a year, and the share of loans in forbearance declined at the fastest rate since last October, dropping by 27 basis points. The decline was the largest for Ginnie Mae and portfolio/PLS loans,” said Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s senior vice president and chief economist, in a statement. “Payment performance has remained steady for those who have exited forbearance and into a workout since 2020, with more than 85% of those borrowers current as of October. It also continues to be striking that so many homeowners in forbearance have continued to make their payments. Almost 16% of borrowers in forbearance as of Oct. 3 were current.”

“Job growth was weaker than expected in September, reflecting the challenges from the Delta variant, ongoing supply-chain issues, and the resulting slowdowns in workplace and school re-openings,” added Fratantoni. “However, the drop in the unemployment rate, rising wages, and abundant job openings will continue to help support the housing market, including helping borrowers exit forbearance successfully in the weeks ahead.”