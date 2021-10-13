RE/MAX Broker Shares His Journey From Independent to Franchise Model

Josh Naughton

Broker/Owner

RE/MAX Innovative Properties

Londonderry, New Hampshire

www.remax.com/real-estate-agents/joshua-naughton-londonderry-nh/101915141

Region served: Southern New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts

Years in real estate: 19

Number of offices: 6

Number of agents: 102

Jordan Grice: You previously operated your brokerage as an independent firm. Why did you decide to explore opportunities with a franchise brand?

Josh Naughton: We were trying to figure out how to grow our business while supporting our agents with better tools, technology and marketing. The other part of that is building an actual business that was an asset for myself and my partners, and we felt that having a franchise was a better opportunity to do that. Having a franchise behind us is something we felt would be invaluable.

JG: What attracted you to the RE/MAX brand?

JN: When we got into it, we explored other franchises. We felt pretty strongly that we wanted to get involved with a franchise to leverage their brand and support. RE/MAX® has a phenomenal on-the-ground support network with people you can call or text.

JG: What was it like transitioning to RE/MAX?

JN: It was a success story across the board. RE/MAX had everything in place to help make the transition smooth, and our agents were open-minded to it because they saw the value in the brand and the tools. They saw what they were going to be getting and how we were looking toward helping them grow their business.

JG: What tools and resources provided by RE/MAX do you and your agents find most valuable?

JN: While they have great marketing, webinars and educational opportunities that can be accessed through RE/MAX University®, their events are also valuable. As an agent, when you’re selling real estate, you’re very hyper-local and day-to-day. Being able to have a network of RE/MAX agents who can get together at conferences and conventions and send referrals all over the world is a huge asset.

JG: What advice do you have for brokers seeking to grow through acquisition?

JN: I think the important thing is that the agents have to come first. Ensure that the resources are there so agents can continue to have the support they had and not have to worry about anything being left behind. You have to make it a seamless transition for the agents who are being folded into the company. Another thing is the culture. Your agents have to know that they’re part of the office’s culture, and that the owners and managers are there to support them.

JG: What do you think today’s agent finds most valuable when considering which brokerage to join?

JN: Value is competitive compensation plans. It’s manager and owner support. Value is resources and education, tools and technology, and being one step ahead of everything so that the agent doesn’t have to keep reinventing the wheel. Another big piece of it is the coaching to help them grow their business from where they are today to wherever they want to be. Agents don’t need you every single day, but when they do need you, you have to be available.

