RPRÂ®’s New eBook: An A-Z on Prospecting

NAR PULSE—REALTORS® can claim their exclusive RPR® (Realtors Property Resource®) digital download today! A complete guide to prospecting/farming for new clients, it includes step-by-step directions, how-tos, agent success stories and more.

Help Your Agents Shine Online!

Social media makes a difference! Your REALTOR® Store has the products your agents need to build their online presence and take their business to the next level by translating clicks and likes into tangible new business. Send them to the REALTOR® Store today!

Save the Date for NAR and realtor.com®’s Upcoming Webinar

Encourage your agents to join “Connected Conversations,” the free webinar from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and realtor.com® on Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Your agents will learn more about the history of the NAR and realtor.com® partnership, ask questions during a live Q&A, and listen as we provide timely and valuable updates. Register now!