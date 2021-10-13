RPRÂ®’s New eBook: An A-Z on Prospecting

NAR PULSEâ€”REALTORSÂ® can claim their exclusiveÂ RPRÂ®Â (Realtors Property ResourceÂ®)â€¯digital download today! A complete guide to prospecting/farming for new clients, it includes step-by-step directions, how-tos, agent success stories and more.

Help Your Agents Shine Online!

Social media makes a difference! Your REALTORÂ® Store has the products your agents need to build their online presence and take their business to the next level by translating clicks and likes into tangible new business.Â Send them to the REALTORÂ® Store today!

Save the Date for NAR andÂ realtor.comÂ®’sÂ Upcoming Webinar

Encourage your agents to join “Connected Conversations,” the free webinar from the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) andÂ realtor.comÂ® on Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.Â Your agents will learn more about the history of the NAR and realtor.comÂ® partnership, ask questions during a live Q&A, and listen as we provide timely and valuable updates.Â RegisterÂ now!