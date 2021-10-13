4 Spook-Tacular Social Media Posts to BOO-st Engagement

Halloween is right around the corner, and there’s no better time than now to incorporate this spooky holiday into your social media marketing strategy. Whether you’re looking to draw attention to a new listing, generate new leads or bump up the engagement on your posts, having a little fun can go a long way…and Halloween is known for being among the most fun holidays of the year!

But before you go posting pictures of pumpkins and telling ghost stories, it’s important for agents to remember that each and every post matters, and having a strategy is the best place to start. Here are four spook-tacular post ideas to try this year!

Offer Trick-or-Treating Safety Tips

Though Halloween is probably one of the most enjoyable holidays, especially for children, safety should be a top priority. Trick-or-treating is mostly done at night, which means the sun is down, the sky is dark and there are lots of children and families walking the streets. Point out the safest neighborhoods and crosswalks—you are the local expert after all. Offer simple tips for standing out on a dark road, such as carrying glow sticks or reflective materials they can add to their costumes or bags. Share the most popular trick or treating hours in your market, and let those who are handing out candy or driving know to watch out for children during this time.

Share Halloween Decor Ideas

Why not share some fun ideas to get your audience excited for this spooky day? Post pictures of different decor for Halloween, or even seasonal decor that can last long after. Share ideas for different parts of the home, like the porch, the living room or the front yard, inspiring your audience to get into the spooky spirit. Share a video or step-by-step instructions for DIY decor or take a walk with your camera and show off the neighborhood and their ideas! Even pair up with a local business that sells autumn decorations, dress up one of your for-sale listings and tag them in your post! This is not only a good way to engage your audience, but you are also helping to boost your community.

October is one of the best times of the year to hold open houses, including virtually. From flaunting images of the changing leaves to showcasing Halloween and autumn decor, you can create a space that would make any potential buyer swoon for your property. Of course, you want to be sure you aren’t hiding certain home features with too many decorations, but enhance the space, such as the front porch or entry way, to give buyers a visual of what it might be like if they live there. But like any other open house, both in-person and virtual, less is more. Keep the decor going throughout the house, such as adding pumpkins to the mantel, a bowl of candy in the kitchen or even an animatronic ghost in the living room for some spooky fun.

Host a Virtual Costume Contest

Contests and giveaways are an effective marketing tool when it comes to your social media strategy—and Halloween is the perfect time to do it! This time of year is known for funny, spooky and unique costumes, so what better way to get your audience engaged than holding a costume contest? Simply create a post or email asking your audience to share photos of their own, their children’s or even their pet’s costumes, tag you in their post, and share your page to enter to win a prize. From a gift card to a local restaurant or shop, to a Halloween-themed prize, like a pumpkin carving kit or some sweet treats, you can show off your spooky spirit while staying connected to your community.