Weichert, REALTORSÂ® Names Susan Westbrook Regional VP of Residential Sales in Virginia

Weichert, REALTORSÂ® has named Susan Westbrook a regional vice president in its Capital Region, responsible for the management and growth of the company’s 12 sales offices in Virginia. Westbrook has been licensed for more than 37 years and has almost 20 years of real estate leadership experience. She was most recently branch manager of Long & Foster’s McLean Elm and Great Falls offices.

“I am thrilled that Susan has joined the Weichert Family and will be leading our Virginia offices,” said Carlo Siracusa, president of Weichert Residential Brokerage, in a statement. “Throughout her career, Susan has been a proven, consistent leader with incredible talent, drive and enthusiasm for the industry. With Susan at the helm of our Virginia offices, we are well-positioned for both immediate success and long-term growth within the region as a whole.”

“Weichert is a clear leader in client satisfaction with itsÂ We Do It All, Guaranteed! Program andÂ All Under One RoofÂ SMÂ services,” Westbrook said. “The company also provides its sales associates with the tools they need to succeed and maximize their productivity. The myWeichert platform powered by kvCORE is a nimble, customizable and streamlined system that helps associates grow their business out of the gate and beyond. This dedicated, mindful, big-picture leadership distinguishes Weichert from a sea of sameness among other companies.”

Content Square 1.

Westbrook is a long-time resident of Northern Virginia and holds broker licenses in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.



For more information, please visitÂ www.weichert.com.