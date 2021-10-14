X
Beyond the Basics: Dorm Room Essentials

0 comments

For campus-bound freshmen, furnishing a dorm room is like taking a crash course in small-space, communal living. Here are a few essentials you may have missed.

Power Outlet Strip 

Send along a surge protector power strip with both standard outlets and USB ports.

Mattress Topper

Your twin bed will be a dreamier place to crash on with a comfy mattress topper.

Lap Desk 

A stable lap desk can help you work more comfortably and efficiently from any seated position—even in bed.

Clip-On Reading Light

A model that attaches to a desk or headboard will provide enough reading and homework light.

Stackable Plastic Drawers

A few of these can provide a place to store snacks, accessories and dorm room extras.

Portable Shower Caddy

Heading to the shower will be so much easier with bathing accessories corralled into an easy-to-carry shower caddy.

