Beyond the Basics: Dorm Room Essentials

For campus-bound freshmen, furnishing a dorm room is like taking a crash course in small-space, communal living. Here are a few essentials you may have missed.
Power Outlet Strip
Send along a surge protector power strip with both standard outlets and USB ports.
Mattress Topper
Your twin bed will be a dreamier place to crash on with a comfy mattress topper.
Lap Desk
A stable lap desk can help you work more comfortably and efficiently from any seated position—even in bed.
Clip-On Reading Light
A model that attaches to a desk or headboard will provide enough reading and homework light.
Stackable Plastic Drawers
A few of these can provide a place to store snacks, accessories and dorm room extras.
Portable Shower Caddy
Heading to the shower will be so much easier with bathing accessories corralled into an easy-to-carry shower caddy.