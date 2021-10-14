How to Know When It’s Time for a New Carpet

Carpets take the brunt of many forms of abuse on a daily basis. From permanent stains to trapped allergens, here are four signs that it’s time to replace your carpet.

Stains

Stains can set in and can be difficult to remove. Carpet cleaning products and DIY methods may not work, making things worse in the long run.

Moisture Damage

Water can damage your carpets. There may be mold, both in the carpet and in the padding and flooring beneath it. If the carpet is soaked, it may be best to replace it.

Odor

Spills can cause smells that are difficult or impossible to get rid of. Even if you’ve had your carpets professionally cleaned, they may still hold on to that unpleasant odor.

Allergens

Carpets can trap allergens, such as dust and pet dander. If a member of your family has been experiencing allergy symptoms more often than usual, replace your carpeting.