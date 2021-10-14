Is Rural Relocation Right for You?

If you’ve grown tired of the hustle and bustle of city life, moving to a rural area may be just what you need.

Nature

Spend more time outdoors, breathing in cleaner air and participating in fun and healthy activities.

Grow vegetables in your own garden for a healthier diet and to save money on groceries.

Community

Get to know your community of welcoming neighbors.

Though you’re giving up the abundance of restaurants, theaters and other activities, you can discover community events at little or no cost.

Slower Pace

Enjoy the less rushed and less stressful lifestyle that comes with country living.

While this can be refreshing for some, if you prefer a fast-paced lifestyle, this may become too mundane.

Cost of Living

Housing, food and other essentials typically cost less than they do in urban areas.

Purchase a larger home with more land for a lower cost—and pay less in taxes.