Understanding the Signs of Diabetes

Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes have several common symptoms.

With Type 1 diabetes, symptoms may arise quickly and be severe.

With Type 2 diabetes, signs of the condition are often mild and easy to overlook.

If you experience the following symptoms, see your doctor as soon as possible.

  1. If your body doesn’t produce enough insulin, or it makes insulin but your cells resist it, they won’t get the glucose they need, leaving you feeling tired and hungry.
  2. If you have high blood sugar because of diabetes, your kidneys will try to filter it out of your blood by producing more urine than usual, leaving you thirsty and dehydrated.
  3. If your body can’t get enough energy from the food you eat, it may use fat and muscle for fuel instead, causing you to lose weight.
  4. If ketone levels get too high, that can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis, which can be life threatening.

