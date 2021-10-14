Understanding the Signs of Diabetes

Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes have several common symptoms.
With Type 1 diabetes, symptoms may arise quickly and be severe.
With Type 2 diabetes, signs of the condition are often mild and easy to overlook.
If you experience the following symptoms, see your doctor as soon as possible.
- If your body doesn’t produce enough insulin, or it makes insulin but your cells resist it, they won’t get the glucose they need, leaving you feeling tired and hungry.
- If you have high blood sugar because of diabetes, your kidneys will try to filter it out of your blood by producing more urine than usual, leaving you thirsty and dehydrated.
- If your body can’t get enough energy from the food you eat, it may use fat and muscle for fuel instead, causing you to lose weight.
- If ketone levels get too high, that can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis, which can be life threatening.