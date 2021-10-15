5 Places to Add to Your Travel Bucket List

There may be seven original wonders of the world, but as restrictions lift all over the globe and more Americans make plans to travel, globe-trotting experts suggest these five amazing international spots to add to your travel bucket list.

Plitvice National Park, Croatia – This patchwork of 16 startlingly beautiful lakes halfway between Zagreb and Zadar is a sight to behold, connected by a series of waterfalls and cascades, surrounded by woodland and scenic trails. A top Croatia destination, it is best visited in the shoulder months of April-May or September-October.

Ilulissat Icefjord, Greenland – Known as Greenland’s iceberg capital, the town of Ilulissat lies on the edge of the remarkable Ilulissat Icefjord, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2004. The fjord is known for its astonishing icebergs, extraordinary ice sculptures and peaceful waters. Home to one of the world’s most active glaciers, its spectacular natural scenery draws adventurers from across the globe.

Forbidden City (Palace Museum) Beijing – Spread over 250 acres, this complex of well-preserved buildings holds nearly 9,000 rooms containing objects and artifacts from thousands of years of Chinese history. For five centuries, under the Ming and Qing dynasties, ordinary Chinese people were banned from even approaching the palace, but the site has welcomed visitors since 1925 and is a sight to behold.

Milford Sound, South Island, New Zealand – Described by Rudyard Kipling as the ‘eighth wonder of the world,’ this magical region with its soaring snow-capped mountains, dazzling waters and lush rainforest is deemed by many as one of the last unspoiled places on earth.