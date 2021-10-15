9 Kitchen Tips You’ll Wish You Knew Sooner

For those new to the kitchen, every meal prep is an adventure and shortcuts can be few and far between. Even experienced chefs may be surprised at some of these nine simple tips that go a long way toward saving time, effort and food.

Extend Veggie Freshness – Lining your fridge’s crisper drawers with paper towels helps absorb moisture to help keep veggies fresh longer. Wrapping fresh mushrooms in paper towels will help keep them from getting slimy.

Keep Cheese Fresh – Spread a little butter or margarine on the cut surfaces to keep leftover cheese from drying out. Be sure to wrap them loosely in wax paper rather than plastic wrap.

Prevent Bacteria in Dairy – To make cottage cheese or sour cream last longer, place the container upside down in the fridge. Inverting the tub creates a vacuum that inhibits the growth of bacteria that causes the food to spoil.

Don’t Toss That Honey – Honey is a truly non-perishable food. If it crystallizes or looks cloudy, microwave it in 30-second increments until it is clear once again.

Keep Brown Sugar Soft – Keeping brown sugar in the freezer will keep it from hardening. If the brown sugar in your cabinet is too hard to use, pop it in the microwave for 30 seconds—and voila!

Make Juicing More Efficient – To get more juice from any citrus fruit, roll it gently on the counter before halving and juicing it. Don’t waste a whole lemon when you don’t need to. If all you want is a few drops, poke holes in it with a fork and extract just what you need.

Ripen Fruit Quickly – To ripen peaches or avocados, place them in a paper bag with an apple. Apples release ethylene gas that hastens the maturing process of other fruits.

Save a Scorched Pan – S prinkle the burned bottom with baking soda, then add four to five tablespoons of salt ,plus enough water to cover the area. Let stand overnight. Scrape out the charred remains with a rubber spatula.