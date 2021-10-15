Celebrate Fall With Family Fun Activities

Autumn is sometimes that overlooked period between the last of summer’s outdoor activities and hectic preparations for the holidays. But fall offers its own opportunities for rewarding family fun. Check out these leisurely ways to make some happy autumn memories.

Check Out the Foliage – In most areas of the country, you are no more than a couple hours drive away from some vibrant fall foliage. If you need ideas, get online to find out where you can best view the best of fall’s amazing colors. Pack a picnic and head out for an afternoon of splashing about the falling leaves.

Pick Pumpkins – …but not from the local market. Look for a fall festival or farmer’s market where you can get your fill of fun activities and head home with the best of autumn’s harvest, including the perfect pumpkins.

Go Apple Picking – Apple picking season usually starts in August and peaks through September, but there’s still time to squeeze in a trip to a nearby apple orchard during the first half of October. You can take photos, pick apples, eat cider doughnuts and stock up on homemade apple cider.

Enjoy Oktoberfest – Somewhere in your area, you can probably find a commercial or sponsored Oktoberfest celebration, featuring authentic German foods, a beer and/or cider garden, guides in German folk dress and a variety of games and shopping opportunities the whole family can enjoy.

Take a Haunted Road Trip – For a good, friendly scare, find a haunted house to explore during the month of October. If all else fails, tour a cemetery at night and make up your own ghost tales.

Make Costumes – Forget the commercially-made costumes at the store and brainstorm some ideas of your own. Find the fabrics and accessories you need and spend some happy family hours making your costume wishes come true.