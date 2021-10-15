RE/MAX Launches ‘Reinvented’ RE/MAX UniversityÂ®

RE/MAXÂ® recently updated its RE/MAX University platform, an exclusive-to-RE/MAX learning hub. Built on intuitive new technology, RE/MAX University offers affiliates access to relevant educational resources via desktop or mobile devices.

Designed for RE/MAX professionals at any stage of their career, the platform leverages artificial intelligence to recommend learning courses and materials based on each affiliates’ learningÂ interests.

TheÂ original RE/MAX University grew from that RSN innovation. According to RE/MAX, agents who engaged with RE/MAX University, on average, closed 29%-38% more transactions and earned 31%-233% more in commissions.

“This is a major enhancement to our industry-leading services. We’ve built an app and systemÂ that helps make great agents even better at helping homebuyers and sellers achieve their realÂ estate goals,” said RE/MAX President Nick Bailey in a statement. “The reinvented RE/MAX University puts agents in control of when, where, what and how they learn. Like never before, they’re in the driver’sÂ seat when it comes to building their business and sharpening their skills in the areas they find most important. At RE/MAX, we believe the more you learn, the more you earn.”

With the updated RE/MAX University, RE/MAX agents and brokers can:

– Access thousands of educational videos, downloadable resources, webinars and more

– Browse courses and other content by the task or goal they would like to improve, such as: marketing their expertise, generating and handling leads, caring for buyers and sellers, nurturing repeat business and referrals

– Organize and share courses, uploaded content and streaming links in training playlists

– Brokers can coach individual agents with content recommendations and monitor agent progress through private coaching reports

– Receive support from a virtual coach to keep their learning on track

– Experience intuitive search

Because a big challenge with education is cutting through the noise, the new platform recognizes each visitor and presents content that is relevant to them and their location. For instance, Canadian affiliates will see content applicable to laws and systems in their country rather than having to dig through U.S. programming.

“Having been a leader in the real estate industry for decades, RE/MAX understands markets areÂ constantly fluctuating. Ensuring our affiliates have the resources available to them to be successful in any typeÂ of market is our top priority as it is the key to their long-term success,” said Bailey. “The RE/MAX University we’ve had forÂ years has always been great, but this reinvented RU is off the charts. It’s going to make a real difference to our affiliates and the consumers they work with.”

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.