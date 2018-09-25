Realty ONE Groupâ€™s Explosive Growth Breaks Into the Canadian Real Estate Market

Realty ONE Group is expanding into the Western Canadian market, which spans the following provinces: Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. Shami Sandhu, a longtime leader in the Canadian real estate market, has secured the rights to Realty ONE Group of Western Canada.

Sandhu, formerly broker/owner of RE/MAX River City in Edmonton, brings over 15 years of industry experience and was previously awarded broker/owner of the year by RE/MAX, and was featured as a Top 40 Under 40 industry professional for a local business magazine, Avenue Edmonton.

“The success of a franchise system is having the right concept and the right partner,” says Vinnie Tracey, president of Realty ONE Group Affiliates. “I have known Shami Sandhu personally for 10 years. He has the pedigree, knowledge, work ethic and respect of the real estate community to make Realty ONE Group a major player in Western Canada.”

“Between Vinnie’s leadership and his 40 years of experience in real estateâ€”and Kuba’s vision and agent-first focus, which I shareâ€”it showed me this is going to be a great organization to be with and we are bound to accomplish great things,” says Sandhu, president and regional director of Realty ONE Group of Western Canada. “In addition, no one has disrupted the Canadian real estate market in 35 years, and it was fine back then, but it’s time for a new disruptor and I believe Realty ONE Group will be very well received just like they have proven to be in the U.S.”

“I want to show the Canadian real estate industry what we need and to remind them that it’s our agents that truly drive this business and the focus needs to be on them. While most of the industry is focusing on promoting themselves and shareholder value, Realty ONE Group maintains its focus on technology, corporate culture (Coolture) and a YOU-first focus to serving their associates.” adds Sandhu. “I am looking forward to bringing their proven ‘UNbrokerage Model’ to the first region outside of the U.S. and working with broker/owners that want to provide the tools and environment where their associates are going to thrive in todayâ€™s real estate market.”

Realty ONE Group was founded in 2005 and is a full-service lifestyle real estate brand. Privately owned and 100 percent debt-free, the real estate company has experienced rapid growth and is on track to reach 100 new franchises by the end of 2018. Realty ONE Group fosters a collaborative company culture where everyone matters and everyone has a voice. Its simple fee structure enables professionals to achieve greater success, faster.

