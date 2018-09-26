How to Sell a Property in 7 Days

“I recently virtually staged a home that was on the market for six months. It sold in seven days this time!”

These are the ecstatic words of Brittiny Howard from The Brittiny Howard Realty Group, who was thrilled with how virtual staging helped her sell a property that was stuck on the market. Like Brittiny, many other real estate agents are employing virtual staging within their business and are seeing higher sale prices and faster selling times for their listings.

But what exactly is virtual staging?

Virtual staging is the process of digitally adding furniture to an empty room. Professionally staged rooms are more attractive to the eye and help buyers visualize the space better.

Before and after: Brittiny Howard’s empty listing was stuck on the market for six months. After she virtually staged the property, it sold seven days later!

So how will virtual staging benefit me?

In today’s technology-driven world, 90 percent of buyers start looking online, where you only have a few moments to catch their interest. Virtual staging can help you represent your listing more professionally and generate more interest. In fact:

83 percent of staged properties sell for the asking price or above

Homes that are staged sell 75 percent faster than those that are not

It’s a fraction of the price of traditional staging

You can virtually stage indoors or outdoors!

Before and after: Virtual staging can also be used for both indoor or outdoor areas. Help your clients visualize what an empty space will look like once furnished.

But what happens when my client shows up to an empty property?

Oh no! Your client is expecting this beautifully staged property and they show up to an empty property. Well, you got them there. Now for the next part…

What a lot of real estate agents have had success with is printing out a brochure which shows the virtually-staged images. This provides the client with both perspectives of the property: furnished and unfurnished.

Before and after: A virtually-staged living, kitchen and outdoor area in a single shot! Homes that are staged sell 75 percent faster than those that are not.

What’s the best way for me to virtually stage a property?

