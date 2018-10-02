Unique Alliances Deliver Customized Services and Benefits

NAR PULSE—Over 30 companies deliver significant value or savings to REALTORS® through NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program. Only a handful of these organizations, however, have distinctive status as Unique Alliance partners. These companies are strong supporters of the real estate industry overall, and exceptionally committed to serving REALTORS®. In fact, they’ve saved NAR members an estimated $37 million in 2017! Find out what companies have worked with us to make this happen. Learn more.



Financial Security Is a Click Away

From budgeting to investing to retiring, the National Association of REALTORS®’ new Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness provides resources to help all REALTORS® maximize their wealth today and achieve their retirement dreams. Get started today!



8 Things New Users Want to Know About RPR® Residential

Eight straightforward how-tos covering everything from simple searches to gathering data on schools and neighborhoods, mapping and our ever-popular RPR® reports. Learn more.

Content Square 1.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.