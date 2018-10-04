Realty ONE Group Named to Franchise Times Top 200+

Realty ONE Group has again landed on the Franchise Times Top 200+, an exclusive ranking of the 500 largest franchises, ranking No. 159. Realty ONE Group was also the only real estate brand recognized in the publication’s Top 10 Fastest Growers by Units, with a 45.3 percent increase from the previous year—just 2 percent behind Orangetheory Fitness.

“Real estate professionals are taking notice and are eager to open a Realty ONE Group franchise knowing that our business model reflects what they want most: smart industry solutions, constant support, an unbeatable commission structure and engaging coaching programs,” says Vinnie Tracey, president of Realty ONE Group Affiliates. “Many of the industry’s top producers recognize the benefits Realty ONE Group offers, and they appreciate the fact that we are here to fulfill a purpose in their business. That’s what truly makes us stand apart from the crowd.”

“I am extremely pleased to know that Realty ONE Group continues making waves in the real estate industry as one of the top franchisors in the country,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO/founder of Realty ONE Group. “To be recognized by a highly respected publication shows that our brand is doing something right to jump almost 50 percent in growth units in just a year.”

According to a company release, the brand’s franchise growth has increased 147 percent since 2015. The company expanded to Western Canada in September.

