Beat the Competition on All Sides: Hear From Power Brokers at the REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo

By RISMedia Staff

From changing models and new ventures to contenders in the local marketplace, competition is everywhere in real estate. Whether you’re claiming a new stake or firming up your footing, today, agility and foresight are the keys to staying on top.

This November, RISMedia will address the challenges during theÂ Power Broker Forum, “Competeâ€”and Winâ€”in a Changing Real Estate World,” at the REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo. At the forum, leading Power Brokers will share their strategies on how to attract and keep talent, drive efficiency and exceed expectations in the landscape today.

The Power Broker Forum is open to all attendees of the REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo.

COMPETEâ€”AND WINâ€”IN A CHANGING REAL ESTATE WORLD

Nov. 2, 2018
1:30-3:00 p.m.
Boston Convention & Exhibition Center
Boston, Mass.

Moderators

GinoBlefari-150Gino Blefari, CEO, HSF Affiliates LLC

 

John_Featherston_100x100John Featherston, CEO/Founder/President, RISMedia

 

Panelists

Lacey_Conway_150x150Lacey Conway, President, Latter & Blum, Inc.

 

Jim_Dâ€™Amico_150x150Jim D’Amico, COO/President, CENTURY 21 North East

 

Whitney_LaCosta_150x150Whitney LaCosta, Broker/Owner, Coach RealtorsÂ®

 

Mike_Schlott_150x150Mike Schlott, President, Kinlin Grover, Page Taft and Randall RealtorsÂ®

 

Later on November 2, RISMedia will host the 23rd Annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner, an exclusive event honoring the Top 500 brokers inÂ RISMedia’s 2018 Power Broker Report & Survey, published in April. The event, held at The Westin Copley Place, includes a cocktail reception and dinner, along with an awards ceremony, and is presented by Platinum Sponsors Buffini & Company, Homes.com, Quicken Loans and RE/MAX. ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen will speak.

Attending the Expo? Visit RISMedia at Booth No. 1003â€”you could win an Amazon Echo!

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.

