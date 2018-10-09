LeadingRE Graduates Latest Class From MAESTRO Leadership Program

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced its latest class from the MAESTRO Leadership program, graduating 47 sales managers and brokers from across the U.S. and Canada. The graduates are:



Al Beahn, Advantage Realty, a Real Estate One Company

Cindy Fowler and Angela Standish, Allen Tate Company

Bill White, Baird & Warner

Hollie Billero, Buldo Billero & Billero Properties

Mary Kapches and Johanna Pigeon, Bosley Real Estate

Tiffany Ahrens and Chelsea Block, Chase International

Deborah Beene, Cloud Real Estate

Larry Heidler, Comey & Shepherd

Jeanette Schlapfer, Crossroads Realty

Diane Fisher, Dennis Realty & Investment

Ginger Gill and Carolyn Rosson, Ebby Halliday, Realtors®

Jennifer Wocelka, Molly Goenner and Tony Haider, Edina Realty

Angel Dean, Craig Fletchall and Jeff Miles, F.C. Tucker Company

John Martin, Fletcher Bright, Tammy Felenstein and Trish Martin, Halstead Real Estate

Peter Haring, Haring Realty, Inc.

Amanda Briggs, Brendon DeSimone and Janet Kovacs, Houlihan Lawrence

Chad Greenlee and Tammy Sparks, Iowa Realty

Sherrell Prefontaine, Jack Conway Co., Inc.

Michael McGrory, Lamacchia Realty, Inc.

Howard Lorey, Nourmand & Associates Realtors®

Kristen Lenzner, Randall Realtors®

Tom Long and Richard Rubba, Real Estate One

Jolene Weinstein, Realty Austin

Alex Carney, Jeff Frish, James Hiles and Lydia Laikos Melik, Russell Real Estate Services

Bonnie Josefski, The Keyes Company

Michael Eaglin, The Litchfield Company

Dane Leslie, Reginald Robinson and Guy Sanchez, Watson Realty Corp.

“We are pleased to recognize this highly talented group of real estate leaders for their commitment to enhancing their leadership skills in ways that will have an immediate impact on the success of their agents and their respective offices,” says Paul Boomsma, CEO/president of LeadingRE.

MAESTRO focuses on developing talented and highly effective real estate leaders for the future. Only select applicants from LeadingRE member companies are accepted into the program. Based on proprietary and validated research conducted by LeadingRE with 300 sales managers, the rigorous MAESTRO program encompasses three pillars of great office leadership. According to LeadingRE, it is the only program of its kind in the industry, using science and art to establish and practice leadership mastery.

LeadingRE’s Chief Learning Officer Mike Staver is the lead instructor, with additional faculty including Dean of Innovation Matthew Ferrara and Dean of Professional Skill and Technique Dan Elzer. Additional instructors included REAL Trends President Steve Murray, Long Realty CEO Rosey Koberlein, Halstead Real Estate Executive Director of Sales Property Sara Rotter and United Teletech Financial President/CEO and Founder of Wisdom Leadership Group Leo Ardine, as well as Boomsma and LeadingRE Vice President of Talent Development Dan Nelson.

Participants attended three live sessions held at LeadingRE’s Chicago headquarters that included lectures and interactive workshops incorporating real-life exercises, case studies and group activities. Ongoing support from staff and fellow participants ensures continued engagement and measurable results from the program.

In August, the first 2018 class graduated 37 participants: Joseph Cutrufelli and Joanne Zavlaris, Alain Pinel Realtors®; Wendi Hensel and Robert C. Smith, Allen Tate Company; Steve Engel, Rebecca McDermott and Michael Simpson, Baird & Warner; Patrick Burgan and Sue Filipovich, Burgan Real Estate; John Grisillo, Carolina One Real Estate; Eric Crosby and Cindy Ranne, Chase International; Sara Levy, Classic Properties; Sara Bizzaro, Cressy and Everett; Sue Stinson-Turner, Crye-Leike, Inc.; Eric Carlson, Stephen Haley and Laura Murray, Lyon Real Estate; Ben Balsbaugh, PMZ Real Estate; Bruce Drake, Randall Realtors®; Loren Hotchkiss, Mary Matthews and Clinton Wheeler, Real Estate One; Jennifer Korba and Marc Warshawsky, Realty Austin; Jan Camp and Erle Morring, RealtySouth; David Amarante, Mary Kandell and Tammy Smith, Russell Real Estate Services; Kimberly Curtis and Ellen Ostermann, Shorewest Realtors®; Kellie Barter, Sibcy Cline; Mike Matthews, David Mutters and Ann Shahin, Watson Realty Corp.; Amie Henry, Westmark, REALTORS®; and Michael Barnacle, Zephyr Real Estate.

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.



