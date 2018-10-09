MoxiWorks Partners With Boston-Based Leading Edge Real Estate on Cloud Open Platform

Boston-based Leading Edge Real Estate has partnered with MoxiWorks, adopting the company’s offerings, including Moxi Cloud, Moxi Engage CRM, Moxi Present CMA, Moxi Marketing, Moxi Hub (Intranet) and Moxi Insights.

“We know that having the right technology platform is critical to our agents’ success,” says Paul Mydelski, chairman and founder of Leading Edge Real Estate. “MoxiWorks’ platform is truly a one-stop shop experience and is the only platform that is fully integrated with every piece of the transaction process. We’re thrilled to launch tools that will greatly improve the lives of our agents and enable them to be more profitable and provide a higher level of service to their clients.”

“Leading Edge Real Estate is not just investing in technology; they’re investing in their agents,” says York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks. “They’re providing them with the tools needed to make their day-to-day lives simpler, freeing up time they can spend making their clients’ dreams come true.”

Leading Edge Real Estate has more than 180 agents in nine locations.

