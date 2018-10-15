CoreLogic Launches AVM Suite, Total Home Value

CoreLogic has launched AVM suite, called Total Home Value, incorporating cascade methodologies designed to help simplify AVM selection and provide optimal performance levels and delivery options for specific business needs. Total Home Value AVM solutions are currently available for portfolio monitoring, consumer-facing, origination, collateral analysis and marketing, with additional solutions to follow before the end of 2018.

“Total Home Value represents a sea change in the way the mortgage industry views AVMs,” says Ann Regan, executive, Product Management, Collateral Solutions for CoreLogic. “With targeted audiences for each solution, multiple delivery options and simplified pricing structures, we continue to develop solutions that help our clients conduct business more efficiently.”

For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

Content Square 1.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.